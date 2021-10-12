Larry Ford Wiggins, 73, of Groves, Texas passed away October 9, 2021, in Groves, TX. He was born November 9, 1947 in Beaumont, Texas, to Henry and Billie Clements. Larry was a Tug Boat Captain for the Port Neches Towing Company.

He is preceded in death by his parents Henry Wiggins and Billie Clements; Sisters, Tina Murphy and Roxanne Haygood; Grandsons L.J. Wiggins and Brandon Wiggins.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Patricia Wiggins; Sons, Roger Dale Wiggins and Wife Tracy of Groves, Texas, Stephen Kyle Wiggins and Wife Christina of Groves, Texas. Brother, Michael Dean Wiggins of Ganado, Texas; Sisters Paula Votaw of Sour Lake, Texas; Sharon Shanell of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Darlene Tristan of Laward, Texas, and a host of loving family and friends.

Services for Larry will be held on Thursday October 14, 2021 at 12 pm at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church,195 S Cannon St, Sour Lake, TX 77659, and to be lead by Pastor Russell Hennigan and Pastor Faustino Nararrete. A brief time of visitation will be October 14, 2021 from 11:30 am – 12:00 pm. Interment for Mr. Wiggins will be at Davis Cemetery of Beulah Springs, Co Rd 475, Roganville, TX 75956.

Honoring Larry Wiggins as pallbearers will be Stephen Wiggins, Caleb Wiggins, Tanner Wiggins, Brittany Wiggins, Courtney Wiggins, Michael Brown and Larry Don Wiggins III.

