Liberty County marriage licenses for September 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of September 2021:

  • Fidel Jason Leal and Kasee Leann Knight
  • Jeffery Scott Isbell and Ruth Ann Turnbough
  • Michelle Ann Lara and Kenneth William Scroggins
  • Brandon Oren Stanfield and Donna Lucille Bobo
  • Richard Wayne Nelson Sr. and Audrey Ann Johnson
  • Donte Ramon Hughes and Jessica Danelle Dearbonne
  • Kayla Jo Kelley and Jonathan Edward Karas
  • James Marcus Potter Jr. and Jennifer Ann Hevron

  • John Phillip Frapp and Molly Ann Martinez
  • David Harwell Chessher Jr. and Cindy Larei Durbin
  • Jessica Dyan Ott and Steven Roy Wallace
  • James Lee Mulvhill and Kathy Yvonne Woody
  • Jesse Dee Harris Jr. and Mamie Patricia McGee
  • Michaela Mahlin Lowery and Richard Matthew Twardowski
  • Johnny Antonio Romero Leiva and Maricela Sarahi Bonilla Rodriguez
  • Talmadge Sterling Waller and Emily Madalyne Whatley

  • Justinn Dakota Young and Shelby Leann Abshere
  • Peter Joseph Stover and Wilma Jean Stephens
  • Michael Anthony Romero and Savannah Renai Jones
  • Enrique Ramirez Medrano and Cinthia Abigail Zuniga Pena
  • Gabriel Alexander Molina and Lilliana Santos
  • Stephanie Ann Hilton and Kevin Daniel Rogers
  • Sharronia Shakiea Brown and Norvin Buggage Jr.
  • Rebecca Love Thornton and Darrell Wayne Stockwell

  • Courtney Nicole Monteau and Daniel Robert Barnes
  • Javier Danuy Reyes and Sonia Damaris Cruz Ciru
  • Danny Lee Gaskamp Jr. and Christina Michelle Miller
  • Linda Yolanda Ortiz and Alejandro Chavez
  • Dennis Lee Holley and Haley Elizabeth Matula
  • Chase Edward Carroll and Christen Rene Frazier
  • Rolando Ramirez Diaz and Araceli Reyes Hernandez
  • Christpher A Strang and Alicia Rena Clay
  • Danilo Salvador Sanchez Martinez and Ubania Margarita Umanzor Rodriguez
  • Felix Ulises Ramirez Gonzalez and Miriam Guadalupe Medina Lujan
  • Jessy Negron Colon and Jan Louis Colon Rivera
  • Herbert Forrest Sims and Barbara Nell Hall
  • Roger Craig Ebarb Sr. and Sheri Lee Dugger Martin
  • Jose Juan Silva and Raquel Reyes Perico
  • Manuel Olvera and Maria Juana Olvera
  • Dimas Ovidio Morales Chavez and Stephanie Garcia
  • Gerald Randy Kent II and Brittanie Lee Bolin
  • Colton James Clark and Heather Nicole Cisco
  • Jennifer Lynn Evans and Michael Anthony Vasquez
  • Abelardo Izaguirre Gallegos and Nadia Jazmin Jaime
  • Peyton Ronald Ainsworth and Chelsea Lee Craig
  • Johann Eduardo Peralta and Evelyn Yuliana Salderna Sanchez

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.