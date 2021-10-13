Liberty County marriage licenses for September 2021

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of September 2021:
- Fidel Jason Leal and Kasee Leann Knight
- Jeffery Scott Isbell and Ruth Ann Turnbough
- Michelle Ann Lara and Kenneth William Scroggins
- Brandon Oren Stanfield and Donna Lucille Bobo
- Richard Wayne Nelson Sr. and Audrey Ann Johnson
- Donte Ramon Hughes and Jessica Danelle Dearbonne
- Kayla Jo Kelley and Jonathan Edward Karas
- James Marcus Potter Jr. and Jennifer Ann Hevron
- John Phillip Frapp and Molly Ann Martinez
- David Harwell Chessher Jr. and Cindy Larei Durbin
- Jessica Dyan Ott and Steven Roy Wallace
- James Lee Mulvhill and Kathy Yvonne Woody
- Jesse Dee Harris Jr. and Mamie Patricia McGee
- Michaela Mahlin Lowery and Richard Matthew Twardowski
- Johnny Antonio Romero Leiva and Maricela Sarahi Bonilla Rodriguez
- Talmadge Sterling Waller and Emily Madalyne Whatley
- Justinn Dakota Young and Shelby Leann Abshere
- Peter Joseph Stover and Wilma Jean Stephens
- Michael Anthony Romero and Savannah Renai Jones
- Enrique Ramirez Medrano and Cinthia Abigail Zuniga Pena
- Gabriel Alexander Molina and Lilliana Santos
- Stephanie Ann Hilton and Kevin Daniel Rogers
- Sharronia Shakiea Brown and Norvin Buggage Jr.
- Rebecca Love Thornton and Darrell Wayne Stockwell
- Courtney Nicole Monteau and Daniel Robert Barnes
- Javier Danuy Reyes and Sonia Damaris Cruz Ciru
- Danny Lee Gaskamp Jr. and Christina Michelle Miller
- Linda Yolanda Ortiz and Alejandro Chavez
- Dennis Lee Holley and Haley Elizabeth Matula
- Chase Edward Carroll and Christen Rene Frazier
- Rolando Ramirez Diaz and Araceli Reyes Hernandez
- Christpher A Strang and Alicia Rena Clay
- Danilo Salvador Sanchez Martinez and Ubania Margarita Umanzor Rodriguez
- Felix Ulises Ramirez Gonzalez and Miriam Guadalupe Medina Lujan
- Jessy Negron Colon and Jan Louis Colon Rivera
- Herbert Forrest Sims and Barbara Nell Hall
- Roger Craig Ebarb Sr. and Sheri Lee Dugger Martin
- Jose Juan Silva and Raquel Reyes Perico
- Manuel Olvera and Maria Juana Olvera
- Dimas Ovidio Morales Chavez and Stephanie Garcia
- Gerald Randy Kent II and Brittanie Lee Bolin
- Colton James Clark and Heather Nicole Cisco
- Jennifer Lynn Evans and Michael Anthony Vasquez
- Abelardo Izaguirre Gallegos and Nadia Jazmin Jaime
- Peyton Ronald Ainsworth and Chelsea Lee Craig
- Johann Eduardo Peralta and Evelyn Yuliana Salderna Sanchez