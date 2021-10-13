Liberty County marriage licenses for September 2021

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of September 2021:

Fidel Jason Leal and Kasee Leann Knight

Jeffery Scott Isbell and Ruth Ann Turnbough

Michelle Ann Lara and Kenneth William Scroggins

Brandon Oren Stanfield and Donna Lucille Bobo

Richard Wayne Nelson Sr. and Audrey Ann Johnson

Donte Ramon Hughes and Jessica Danelle Dearbonne

Kayla Jo Kelley and Jonathan Edward Karas

James Marcus Potter Jr. and Jennifer Ann Hevron

John Phillip Frapp and Molly Ann Martinez

David Harwell Chessher Jr. and Cindy Larei Durbin

Jessica Dyan Ott and Steven Roy Wallace

James Lee Mulvhill and Kathy Yvonne Woody

Jesse Dee Harris Jr. and Mamie Patricia McGee

Michaela Mahlin Lowery and Richard Matthew Twardowski

Johnny Antonio Romero Leiva and Maricela Sarahi Bonilla Rodriguez

Talmadge Sterling Waller and Emily Madalyne Whatley

Justinn Dakota Young and Shelby Leann Abshere

Peter Joseph Stover and Wilma Jean Stephens

Michael Anthony Romero and Savannah Renai Jones

Enrique Ramirez Medrano and Cinthia Abigail Zuniga Pena

Gabriel Alexander Molina and Lilliana Santos

Stephanie Ann Hilton and Kevin Daniel Rogers

Sharronia Shakiea Brown and Norvin Buggage Jr.

Rebecca Love Thornton and Darrell Wayne Stockwell

Courtney Nicole Monteau and Daniel Robert Barnes

Javier Danuy Reyes and Sonia Damaris Cruz Ciru

Danny Lee Gaskamp Jr. and Christina Michelle Miller

Linda Yolanda Ortiz and Alejandro Chavez

Dennis Lee Holley and Haley Elizabeth Matula

Chase Edward Carroll and Christen Rene Frazier

Rolando Ramirez Diaz and Araceli Reyes Hernandez

Christpher A Strang and Alicia Rena Clay

Danilo Salvador Sanchez Martinez and Ubania Margarita Umanzor Rodriguez

Felix Ulises Ramirez Gonzalez and Miriam Guadalupe Medina Lujan

Jessy Negron Colon and Jan Louis Colon Rivera

Herbert Forrest Sims and Barbara Nell Hall

Roger Craig Ebarb Sr. and Sheri Lee Dugger Martin

Jose Juan Silva and Raquel Reyes Perico

Manuel Olvera and Maria Juana Olvera

Dimas Ovidio Morales Chavez and Stephanie Garcia

Gerald Randy Kent II and Brittanie Lee Bolin

Colton James Clark and Heather Nicole Cisco

Jennifer Lynn Evans and Michael Anthony Vasquez

Abelardo Izaguirre Gallegos and Nadia Jazmin Jaime

Peyton Ronald Ainsworth and Chelsea Lee Craig

Johann Eduardo Peralta and Evelyn Yuliana Salderna Sanchez

