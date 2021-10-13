Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 11, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 11, 2021:

  • Lopez, Oscar Daniel – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Haynes, Stephanie Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Richards, Darrell Dewayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Ryan, Brittany Renee – Hold for San Jacinto County-Burglary of a Building
  • Hooper, Vadie Lena – Tampering With Governmental Record
  • Swint, Shaterra Tysha – Criminal Trespass
