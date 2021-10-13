Martha Mae Rawlinson, 71, of Batson, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Martha was born on December 20, 1949, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Jack Hanks Sr. and Pearl Cain.

A long time resident of Batson, Martha loved picking vegetables out of her garden. She loved being outdoor and taking care of all her beautiful flowers and most of all being with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents; Jack Hanks Sr. and Pearl Cain. Brother; Jack Hanks Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 53 years Jack Rawlinson of Batson; son Jon Rawlinson and wife Susan of Batson; daughter Andrea Bartlett and husband Michael of Hull; and brother Andy Hanks. Grandchildren:7 and great grandchildren: 4. Martha is also survived by a host of loving family and friends.

Honoring Martha as pallbearers are Jace Rawlinson, Seth Dryden, Billy Fregia, John Rawlinson, John Walters, Jason Loaden.

