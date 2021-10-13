Charlie Mack Mercer, Jr., 60, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He was born on September 28, 1961, in Pasadena, Texas.

Charlie worked with John Hebert Distributors for many years. He was formerly a Dayton Volunteer Firefighter and an EMT through the Dayton Fire Department.

Charlie met his wife, Charolette at the Elk’s Lodge in Liberty. On December 19, 1986, they were married in Dayton. For thirty-five years, together they built a strong foundation for their ever-growing family. Charlie was a family-oriented man and they all meant the world to him. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, pop-pop, brother, and friend to many and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Charlie pursued many interests, some of which included riding motorcycles and dancing to some good ole country and western music with his soulmate, Charolette. He also enjoyed a good crawfish boil, loved to cook, and found pleasure and comfort in feeding others. Charlie was an avid fan of NASCAR, the Houston Texans, and the Astros. He had a passion for music and his eclectic taste for music was truly commendable.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother James Mercer. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife Charolette Peters Mercer; his children Justin Mercer and wife Caroline and Jessie Mercer and husband Ryan Hernandez; his grandchildren Kyleigh Hernandez, Kyle Simmons, Lane Hernandez, Landon Hernandez, Elizabeth Mercer, Braxton “Mack” Hernandez, and Jagger Hernandez; his sisters Karess Mercer and Rhonda Schroeder; among other that were considered family Kinzie Joiner, Peyton Joiner, Kadi Simmons, Brayden Joiner, Cindy Holy, and Eli Holy; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Thornton, Tony Thornton, Josh Simmons, Luis Aguilar, Jonathan Izaguirre, and Bruce Peters.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 2pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jose Flores, officiating. A private graveside service and committal will be held for the family.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Charlie’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

