Butler M. “Sonny” Lundy, III, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on May 6, 1943, in Alexandria, Louisiana to the late Eliza Shock and Butler M. Lundy, Jr.

Sonny graduated from Vidor High School, in Vidor, Texas, the class of 1962. On his graduation day, he picked up his diploma and immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam Era. Sonny was a crew chief of jet fighters and was based out of Seattle, Washington. Following his time with the USAF, he attended Lamar University in Beaumont.

Sonny worked as a millwright contractor since 1965 in many of the petroleum plants until his official retirement. He was recognized for excellent safety receiving some of the highest awards like the Safety Star Performer Exxon BOP Mechanical and Outstanding Individual Safety Award – Exxon Coker Division.

Sonny pursued many interests, some of which included fresh and saltwater fishing and hunting. In his younger years, he was a Golden Gloves Boxing Champion, an avid bowler who played on a tournament league in Beaumont, receiving City Tournament “B” class Championship Doubles. He and his wife Teddy were members of Crosby Church in Crosby, Texas.

Sonny was an awesome man and someone you could count on for anything. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; his daughters Brandy Gail Desormeaux and Dianna Lynn Aldridge; his brother Kenneth Thomas Lundy, Sr.; and his nephew Kenneth Thomas Lundy, Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of thirty-one years Edna “Teddy” Lundy; his daughter Amanda Kay Walker; his grandchildren Darren Weems, Sara Weems, Joey Bass, Randi Haire, Jacob Jones, Emily Aldridge and Madison Aldridge; his many great-grandchildren; his siblings Sherry Pousson and husband Bobby, Debra Lee Wilson, Janelle Hill, John Russell and wife Sylvia, Thomas Shock and wife Judy; his sister-in-law Lillian Lundy; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at eleven o’clock in the morning, on Thursday, October 14 at Crosby Church, 5725 US 90, in Crosby, Texas. A celebration of Sonny’s life will begin at twelve-thirty in the afternoon at the church, with Pastor Keenan Smith, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sonny’s honor to Crosby Church Missions or the charity of your choice.

