Charles Rudolph Davis, Jr., age 59 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. He was born September 3, 1962, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to parents Thelma and Charles Davis, Sr. He is preceded in death by his father, and brothers, Ronald Wright, Chris Davis, and Craig Davis.

Survivors include his parents, Thelma and Leo Lozano, Sr.; daughters, Teri Davis, Karah Price, and April Davis; sons, Danny Davis, Brad Davis, Craig Davis, and Derek Davis; sister, Julie Lozano Yuchnewicz; brothers, Leo Lozano, Jr. and Joel Lozano; grandchildren, Rhyan Davis, Jaxon Davis, Isabella Davis, Halye Davis, Owen Davis, Jaren, Jaiden, Malory, and Marley; other survivors, Sandy Davis, Denis Barrow, Bobby Wright, Calvin Wright, Jr., John Wright, The Wright Family, and The Richey Family.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas.

