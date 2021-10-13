Terry Otis Evans, age 76 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. He was born July 23, 1945 in Houston, Texas to parents Ruben Otis and Tina “Tini” Evans who preceded him in death along with his stepchildren, Windy Gail Pace, Sandra Kay Dadovich, and Terri Lynn Kelley; and brother, Bobbie James Evans.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Merritt Evans; daughter, Lisa Shantell Evans and husband Leon Weems granddaughter, Serena Pace; stepchildren, Vernon Phillips, Jr. and wife Linda, Jerry Glen Phillips and wife Sonia; grandchildren, Brittany Lynne Petrus, Johnathon Daniel Green, Laurel Nicole Bush, Kailynn Michelle Bush, Tammy Lynne Samuelson, Clarissa Gail Phillips, Moriah O’Conner, Anastasia Deloney, Chris Daniels, Grace and Trace Kelley; along with 10 great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

