Lighted Halloween Parade returns for second year in Daisetta

Organizers of the Second Annual Lighted Halloween Parade are busy making plans for a community Halloween party set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Daisetta.

The lighted Halloween parade, a new tradition in Liberty County, is a way to kick off the fall season. Parade participants are encouraged to bring along their best Halloween Jack-o-lantern (illuminated by a battery-operated light) and walk or ride in the parade. Last year’s parade had 20 entrants and organizers are preparing for an even-bigger turnout this year.

“We are trying to restore our sense of community here in Daisetta. Whether one person shows up for 100 show up, we are moving forward. We know people in the community, like us, must be the ones to bring back a feeling of community. Nobody is going to come in here and do it for us. It’s up to the residents of our community,” said Emily Berryhill, one of the organizers.

“We initiated this event last year during all of the coronavirus stuff. People were missing each other, so they turned out to see and be in the parade. Hull-Daisetta schools also organized a Trunk or Treat event last year. This year, the school is partnering with local churches to hold Trunk or Treat,” Berryhill said.

In addition to satisfying the sweet tooth of every child who attends, Trunk or Treat provides a safe environment for children to enjoy the joys of Halloween while lessening the risks children face going door to door in neighborhoods.

The event will start around 5 p.m. with Trunk or Treat. By 5:30 p.m., contestants in the chili cookoff must have their entries turned in for judging. One winner will be picked.

At 6 p.m., entries in the lighted parade will start lining up in front of the old Liberty County EMS building on FM 834 for the parade that will begin around 6:30 p.m. H-D N.E.A.T. volunteers will be selling chili dogs and other foods throughout the event. All events, except for the parade, will take place around the new pavilion next to Daisetta City Hall.

There is no fee to enter the parade or chili cookoff, or to host a booth at Trunk or Treat. Parade entry forms are available at https://www.facebook.com/events/603544627680638/?active_tab=discussion. You must be pre-registered by Friday, Oct. 29, to be eligible for prizes in the parade. For contest rules, send an email to hdneat2020@gmail.com.

