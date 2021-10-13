TWPD community outdoor outreach program grant deadline nears

The deadline to apply for a CO-OP grant with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is quickly approaching on Nov. 1.

Community groups often face barriers connecting Texans to the outdoors — transportation, meals, training, outdoor gear and supplies, to name a few. CO-OP grants can help organizations break through those barriers by providing grant funding to tax-exempt organizations for programs that engage under-represented audiences in TPWD mission-oriented activities.

These grants support community-based conservation and outdoor recreation activities such as archery, fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, nature education and more.

CO-OP was established by TPWD in 1996 and has awarded more than $22 million in outdoor exploration grants over the past 25 years. Funds are derived from a dedicated portion of the state sales tax collected on sporting goods and distributed to organizations within the state of Texas through a competitive grant process each year. Grant awards range between $5,000 – $60,000 and can be used to support personnel, training, travel, food, park fees and program supplies.

CO-OP grant applications are available now and the deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. CST, Nov. 1. A recorded grant writing workshop is available that discusses everything you need to know to apply for a CO-OP grant, no matter if you’re a first-time grant writer or a seasoned grant pro.

For more information and to apply, please visit the CO-OP grant webpage on the TPWD website.

Like, join and follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/COOPGrants.

