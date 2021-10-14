Emily Renee Page, age 29, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. She was born November 13, 1991, in Humble, Texas to parents David and Dawn Clack. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Willis and Mary Hammond.

Survivors include her husband, Tre’ Page of Shepherd; children, Drew Page, Molly Page, and Kaylee Page of Shepherd; parents, David and Dawn Clack of Shepherd; siblings, Kyle Clack and fiancé Kourtelynne Smith of Shepherd, Tori and husband Taylor Hawthorne of Shepherd, Sophia Clack and Toby Clack of Shepherd; nephew, Jackson Hawthorne; along with a host of friends and family.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Providence, 898 Providence Rd, Livingston, TX 77351. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

