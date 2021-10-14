Lonnie Frank Hopkins, age 78 of Shepherd, Texas, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. He was born September 2, 1943 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Joe Hopkins and Eula May Flores who preceded him in death along with his son, Lonnie Frank Hopkins, Jr; brothers, J.C. Hopkins, Leslie Hopkins, Tommy Hopkins, and Skeeter Hopkins; and sister, Teresa Flores.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Dianne Vickery Hopkins; son, Carlos (Bubba) Hopkins and wife Linda; grandchildren, Leslie Hopkins and wife Stacie, Sam Hopkins and wife Raychelle, Dustin Hopkins and wife Stephanie, Travis Hopkins and wife LeeAnne; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Hopkins and Sawyer Hopkins; brothers, Buckey Hopkins, Billy Ray Hopkins, and Charles Hopkins; sisters, Elsie May Hopkins, Marsha Flores, and Patricia; fur babies, Molly and Sister; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

