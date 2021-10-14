Marvin “Buzzard” Payne, 73, of Dayton passed away on October 10, 2021. Marvin was born on August 26, 1948 in Sikeston, Missouri to parents, Marvin Truman Payne and Mamie Crawford Payne.

He had lived in Dayton since 1989 after moving from Galena Park. He was retired from A1 Fire where he worked for over 35 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved singing bluegrass and gospel music and his band was the Gospel Heirs. Marvin always had something smart to say and loved telling “his” brand of jokes. His family was his entire life and he will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Thelma Dodson, Charlene Matheny, Margaret Jones, Stella Redden; brother, Raymond Payne. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 51 years, Mildred Payne; his children, Marvin Payne, Jr. and wife Melissa, Betty Valladares and husband Raul, and Bobbi McNulty and husband Damien; grandchildren, Amanda Payne, Kandice Jordan and husband Vernon, Brandon Payne, Kaitlynn Valladares, Kaden Moore, Korben Christian; great-grandchildren, Braden Daniel, Blaize Jordan, Landen May , Lane Jordan; sisters, Lovie Hacker, Irene Lawrence and husband Denny and Evelyn Arnold; brother, Gary Payne; his best friend, Jimmy “Barefoot” Rogers and wife Gladys; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

