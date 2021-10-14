Richard Allan Hardy, 57, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. He was born on Thursday, July 30, 1964, in Baytown, Texas to Raymond Lee Hardy and Patricia (Owens) Hardy, both of whom have preceded him in death. Richard was also preceded in death by his brother, Roger Evan Hardy. Richard founded and served as National President of LOST Inc. Motorcycle Club. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Terri Hardy; children, Austin Stevens and wife Amanda, Joshua Hardy and wife Kacey, Jarret Hardy, Casey Isleib and husband Paul, Natalie Parsley and husband Jeremy, and Valerie Morris; sister, Marcee Benoit and husband Mike; grandchildren, Aubrey, Levi, Adler, Rylie, Kadence, Kanyon, Keeton, and Reagan; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Richard will be held at Neal Funeral Home on October 23, 2021, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. A memorial service for Richard will immediately follow.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Allan Hardy, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

