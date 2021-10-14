Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 12, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 12, 2021:

Constancia-Marquez, Elvis Yamir – Driving While Intoxicated

Sowell, Kimberly Kay – Expired Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Fictitious License Plate

Remkes, Robert Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Burger, Jeremy Wayne – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Responsibility

Fregia, James Michael – No Driver’s License and Disregarding Railroad Crossing Gate or Flagman

Sharp, Joseph Daniel – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lee, Ricky Joseph – Robbery

Adams, Garrett Todd – Driving While Intoxicated, second

