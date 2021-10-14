Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 12, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 12, 2021:

  • Constancia-Marquez, Elvis Yamir – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Sowell, Kimberly Kay – Expired Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Fictitious License Plate
  • Remkes, Robert Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Burger, Jeremy Wayne – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Responsibility
  • Fregia, James Michael – No Driver’s License and Disregarding Railroad Crossing Gate or Flagman
  • Sharp, Joseph Daniel – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lee, Ricky Joseph – Robbery
  • Adams, Garrett Todd – Driving While Intoxicated, second
