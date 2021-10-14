100-year-old Cleveland woman celebrates birthday with drive-by parade

Eloise “Weesie” McClelland Wellborn, of Cleveland, celebrated her 100th birthday this week and marked the occasion with a drive-by parade on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The parade was organized by her friends and fellow church members of First United Methodist Church of Cleveland.

The centenarian was born in 1921 and lived the early years of her life in Humble, where her father, Herndon Pursley, was a pharmacist. Her mother, Anna Margaret Seibert Pursley, was a homemaker. While in high school in Humble, she developed a talent for playing the piano and offered her services at the Methodist Church in Humble.

After graduation, she completed her education at Baylor University where she earned a bachelor degree in education.

The birthday girl, Weesie McClelland, holds up a sign announcing her 100th birthday at a drive-by parade in her honor on Wednesday.

In 1957, her family moved to Cleveland where she later met and married her first husband, Jay McClelland. They were united in marriage for 40 years until his passing. Together they had two daughters.

At the age of 75, she married her second husband, Charlie Wellborn, who had been a childhood friend in Humble. They were married three years until his death to cancer.

For more than 20 years, Weesie taught fourth-grade students at Southside Elementary in Cleveland. She also welcomed foreign exchange students into her home on three occasions.

“They were all from France,” said her daughter, Anna Lynn Wellborn. “Mom is fluid in French, a language she learned in college.”

She has been a member of First United Methodist Church in Cleveland since 1958. She played the piano and organ for every service until her failing health made that impossible.

“She did this as a volunteer for about 30 years, never missing a Sunday,” said Denise Johnson, a friend of the family and a fellow educator. “She was dedicated to her church. She played in churches for over 62 years total.”

Weesie loves fishing and has always relished any opportunity to fish.

“She has lived an incredible life and continues to enjoy life today as we celebrate her 100th year of life,” Johnson said.

Denise Johnson passes by the home of Weesie McClelland of Cleveland on Wednesday for the centenarian’s birthday.







