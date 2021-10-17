Donna Rushing – age 58, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Webster at Kindred Clear Lake Hospital. She was born in Carthage, Texas on January 26, 1963 to Donald and Mary Louise Harrison Melton. Donna was a strong, kind mother and devoted wife who did her best to stay positive when things were tough. She was also a very determined person. For example, when she was a teenager in 1976, she snuck away from home to see an Elvis concert and in 1977 she snuck out of the house to try to go to Elvis’s funeral. She touched many hearts during her lifetime and she loved her husband and son very dearly. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Nicky Rushing and her mother, Mary Louise Melton. She is survived by her son, Andrew Rushing of Hardin; her father Donald Melton of Center; her brother, Jonathan Melton of Center; Aunt and Uncle Hiram; Beth Melton of Tenaha; and Aunt Loyce Bush of Kingwood. In addition, she leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with family Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. at Allison Funeral Service. A funeral service will follow at 2P.M. The Family will Hold another service in Center, Texas on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Providence Missionary Baptist Church starting at 2 P.M. with an interment to follow immediately after at Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Serving the family as pallbearers will be Jonathon Melton, Jason Dedear, Randy Cain, Randal Wiggins, Aaron Deacon, Kevin Rushing, Honorary Pallbearers Vernon Poole, Randy Wiggins, Jose Olmos, Larry Jackson, and J.P. Prichard

The Family would like to say a special thank you to Jason Dedear.

