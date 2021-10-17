Gilbert William Williams Jr, age 74 of College Station, passed away Sunday October 10, 2021 in College Station, Texas with his loving family by his side. Gil was born 11 February 1947 in Houston, Texas and was the son of the late Gilbert William Williams Sr. and Anna Kilmer Williams. He was the 2nd oldest of seven siblings and the oldest son. Gil graduated from Angleton High School 1965. He enjoyed watching Disney movies, Western Movies and playing with his grandchildren. After his 4 years in the Air Force, he attended and graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. Gil was Project Manager of the HARM Program at Texas Instruments in Lewisville, and Raytheon after it was sold. He retired in 2010 after 34 years with the program.

Gil was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Margaret Allison Williams, his parents, Sisters: Cassandra Williams Davidson and Patricia Williams Webb; Brother-In-Law Manual Martinez Sr, parents-in-law William Allison and Florence Michalka Allison, Brother-in-Laws: Dennis William Allison and David Norman Allison, and Sister-in Law Magdalien Allison Hawkins. He leaves behind daughters: Michelle Warner and husband Seth Warner of Coldspring, Texas, Crystal Hudson and husband Michael Hudson of College Station, Texas, Angela Williams-Case and husband Craig Case of Little Elm, Texas. Gil’s brother Benjamin Williams; sisters Ann Williams Gundy, Rebecca Williams Tanner, and Jeanette Williams. Grandchildren: Veronica Necessary and husband Craig, Brittany Clark and husband John, Katie and Emmalee Ascheal, Kyle, Madison, and Rachel Hudson, JJ Williams, Tyler Case; great-grandchildren: Haylee, Corbyn, Stella, McKenzie, and Mason and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Gil will take place 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Liberty, Texas officiated by Father Paul Kahn. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at J.T. Williams Family Cemetery, Ashby (Bay City), Texas.

