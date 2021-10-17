George “Leon” Carson, 80, of Dayton, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born January 23, 1941, in Beaumont, Texas to his late parents, George Leon Carson, Sr. and Clara Dora Chaison Carson.

Leon was a retired boilermaker from Houston Fuel Oil after 35 years of faithful service and a United Sates Marine Corps veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing Suduko. His greatest joys were spending time with family during Sunday dinner, playing cards, watching horse racing and gaming.

His most precious moments in life were being a devoted husband to his wife Rose for 57 years, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and having a special bond with Shelby.

Survivors include his wife, Rose Marie Carson of Dayton; daughters, Angie Scruggs and spouse, Randy of Dayton and Michelle Tiemann and spouse, Leslie of Mont Belvieu; son, James Carson of Dayton; grandchildren, Madalyn Harry and spouse, Adele, Rachel Ansley and spouse, Jeff, Shala Johnson, Victoria Tiemann, Makayla Carson and Braydon Carson; great-grandchildren, Koy Ansley, Shelby Ansley, Jaden Overcamp and Logan Overcamp; sisters, Katherine Ferguson of Arizona and Carol Spraggins of Houston; brother, Gary Kit Carson of Dayton and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 18, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Eastgate with Father Peter Nguyen, SVD officiating.

