Dayton ISD inducts new members into Sports Hall of Fame

Eleven players, two teams and two athletic boosters were inducted into the Dayton ISD Sports Hall of Fame in a special ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Performing Arts Center on the Dayton High School campus. The Hall of Fame highlights the achievements of former Dayton Broncos who excelled during high school with some going on to achieve success at the collegiate and professional levels.

The inductees were announced by Larry Wadzeck, president of the Hall of Fame committee, with the assistance of Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson and former coach Bob Edwards. Those inducted were nominated and then reviewed by the 15-member committee, which made the final decision as to which athletes would be inducted this year.

“Just as important to us is character. You are going to hear that word a lot today, the character of the young man or young lady and the way they represent themselves and their families, the things they do in the community and so forth. To our committee, that’s just as important as being an All-State or All-District athlete,” Wadzeck said. “To the inductees, this is just a small token that this school district and the community says ‘thank you,’ not just for the many hours of entertainment you provided by participating in whatever sport you participated in, but for the way you represent yourself, your family and your community.”

The inductees for the 2021 year are:

Blackburn is a two-sport letterman in football and track. In football, he was voted Most Valuable Lineman during his junior year. He was named to one of the All-District teams as a lineman. In track, he was a District winner in shot put and was a discus champion. He was Most Valuable Player and was named Male Athlete of the Year for 1994 for Dayton ISD. Blackburn attended the University of Houston on a scholarship where he lettered four years in the track program. In college, he was chosen team captain and earned All-Conference honors during his senior year. He started as an assistant coach in track at the University of Houston and later became an associate track coach for the Cougars. He has been a coach for the University of Houston for the last 20 years. Blackburn has coached the Houston Gold Masters club, made up of golfing athletes.

A 1934 graduate of Dayton High School, the late Crawford Carriere was a member of the First District and Regional Championship football teams in Dayton. He was named to the First Team All-District in 1933-34. He was a drop kicker for the Broncos during his stint in Dayton. During his senior year as quarterback, he was the team captain and leading scorer for the district. After graduating from DHS, he attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C., on a full football scholarship. Crawford was the quarterback and earned Little All-American Honors during his senior year of college. After graduation, he returned to Dayton where he was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II. After the war, he enjoyed success in the cattle and rice industries and went on to help found the Dayton Athletic Club in the 1950s.

An outstanding basketball player for the Broncos, Henry Dugat also lettered in track and was a District high jump champion. It was in basketball that he achieved an amazing amount of success. He was Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, Most Valuable Offense Player as a junior and senior, a four-time first team All-District and All-Region in his junior and senior years, first team All-State was a honorable mention All American selection by Street and Smith baseball magazine in his senior year. He capped off his amazing senior year by playing in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star game. After graduation, Dugat received a basketball scholarship to Baylor University where he was a four-year starter. After college, Dugat played pro basketball in China and Europe with the International EuroLeague. Over the summer of 2021, he worked with young people at a basketball camp in Dayton.

Joseph Edwards was a three-sport letterman in football, power lifting and track for the Dayton Broncos. In track his senior year, Edwards was the District champion in the discus and was a Regional qualifier in the shot put. He placed second place in the district, making him a state qualifier. Edwards was also a Regional qualifier in powerlifting, and in football, he earned All-District honors his junior and senior years. In his senior year, he was All-District on both offense and defense. In his senior year, he was named to the All-Area team and First Team All-State. Edwards signed with Texas Tech originally but switched to play football at Abilene Christian University where he was All-Conference as a defensive lineman in his sophomore year. He had an outstanding four-year run at Abilene Christian. Today, he owns a landscaping business in Crosby and plans to move back to Dayton as soon as his children get old enough to play sports.

Shaneika “Queen B” Harrison lettered in volleyball, basketball and track. She was a two-time All-District player in basketball and a District Champion in relays and the 100 and 300 hurdles teams in track. In basketball, she was on the All District, All-Area and All-State teams. She earned a basketball scholarship to Stephen F. Austin University.

Coach Bobby Little (center) was among the inductees into the Sports Hall of Fame this year.

Coach Bobby Little is an example of a scholar athlete who thrived both in sports and academics. He graduated No. 9 in a class of nearly 250 students at Dayton High School. Little was a three-sport letterman and earned All-District honors nine times in those three sports – football, baseball and basketball. In baseball, he was a four-year starter playing different positions every year – catcher, second base, outfield and third base. He earned All-District mention three of those four years. Throughout his high school career, he played on the varsity baseball team that finished in the playoffs every year. Little was a three-year starter in football, playing defensive back as a sophomore and quarterback in his junior and senior years. He also was a return specialist during his junior year. He was chosen Dayton ISD’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2001. Today, he still “bleeds purple” and wears the Bronco jersey as a coach.

Chris Louvier was a three-year letterman in football, basketball and track. In track, he was a District champion in shot put and discus. In football, Louvier was on the All-District and All-State teams. After graduation, he attended Sam Houston State University on a football scholarship where he was a three-year starter at left tackle. In his junior year, he was named to the Second Team All-Conference. During his junior and senior years at college, he never allowed a single quarterback sack. Chris had plans to attend the Cleveland Browns training camp but was diagnosed with a brain tumor, a battle he fought valiantly for the next few years. Today he is cancer free.

Barry Pruitt was a letterman in three sports at Dayton High School – basketball, football and track. In football, he was named Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, the same year he was named to the First Team All-District Defense Team. In his junior year, he was All-District on offense as a running back and on defense as a defensive back. In track, he was a member of the District championship 4 X 100 relay team. He also excelled in basketball, earning All-District and All-Area for all four years of high school. Pruitt was named Second Team All-State during his junior year and First Team All-State his senior year. He also was First Team All Greater Houston for basketball twice. He lettered and started all four years of basketball at the University of Texas Pan American. He now works with youth through his church and youth leagues in the Dayton area.

Jessie C. Roberts was a member of the Colbert Tigers State Finals Football team in 1962. He was an outstanding defensive player for the Tigers that championship season. He also played running back and was an outstanding basketball player. He was All-District in basketball and track.

The late Brittany Tuck, daughter of Coach Keith Tuck and wife, Sandra Tuck, died in a tragic auto vehicle accident in 2003. She was a standout softball player in high school and was on a full athletic scholarship to Sam Houston State University at the time of her death. Though she only played sports for a couple of years at Dayton High School, her abilities set her apart from others. She was named All-District Newcomer of the Year, All-District and All-Centex during her freshman year at Lake Travis High School. She was named Player of the year in Central Texas in 2000, the first sophomore to ever earn the honor.

Calvin Westcott is a two-sport letterman in track and football. He was a member of the 1962 Bronco All-Area Championship Team. He played fullback and rushed nearly 1,600 yards that season, setting a record that stood for a number of years.

Sisters Stacy and Shelly Seaberg put Dayton on the map back in 1988 when they were the first tennis team from Dayton to qualify for state in tennis doubles. Off the court, they also set a high standard as scholar-athletes. In 1988, Stacy also was UIL’s State Typing Champion and the State Shorthand Champion. The following year, her sister Shelly was the State Typing Champion.

In 1977, the Dayton Broncos football team was coming off a previous year where they lost the Di-District game 7-6 to the eventual state champions. In 1977, the Broncos went 10-0 undefeated in District, averaging just under 30 points a game. Strong defense allowed just 4.5 points a game and created six shutouts along the way to the District Championship. They earned a number 4 ranking in the state.

For Dayton Broncos who listened to Broncos games on the now-defunct KSHN, the voices of Larry Wadzeck and Oran Hamilton helped keep the fans connected to the game via radio. Wadzeck began working with the Bronco football broadcast in 1981 as a stat man for Johnny Miller and Wendal Neal on KPXE AM Radio, the predecessor to KSHN. The next year, Wadzeck was the color commentator. In the late 1980s, the radio station expanded its coverage to carry baseball and added softball in about 2000. Wadzeck worked with Larry Ethridge on the radio until the early 1990s. Then Oran Hamilton joined him for the next 25 years until the station sold its FM airwaves to KSBJ Radio.

INTERESTED IN SUPPORTING THE HALL OF FAME?

The Dayton ISD Sports Hall of Fame is always looking for financial support from the community to keep programs going. If you are interested in learning more about the Hall of Fame honor bricks or would like to take a tour of the Hall of Fame and its museum, go online to https://dhs.daytonisd.net/254108_2

