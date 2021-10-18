Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 16, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 16, 2021:

  • Taylor, Chance Logan – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Watson, Aaron Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Butler, Brandon Curtis – Operation of a Motor Vehicle With Expired Registration and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Shedd, Terwick Mortime – Burglary of Habitation
  • Kimball, Nita Marie – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Brown, Quintin Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Citizen, Jalon Jamal – Safety Equipment
