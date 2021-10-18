Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 16, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 16, 2021:

Taylor, Chance Logan – Driving While Intoxicated

Watson, Aaron Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Butler, Brandon Curtis – Operation of a Motor Vehicle With Expired Registration and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Shedd, Terwick Mortime – Burglary of Habitation

Kimball, Nita Marie – Burglary of a Habitation

Brown, Quintin Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Citizen, Jalon Jamal – Safety Equipment

