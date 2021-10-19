Rudolph Dean Robbins passed away peacefully on October 15, 2021, in Houston, Texas. Rudolph was born on October 11, 1958, in Houston, Texas.

“Rudy (Old Fart/Grandpa) was a loving husband, daddy, grandpa and great grandpa. He loved spending all his time with family and cracking jokes especially about Gator Bait. He loved helping everyone even though he complained about it sometimes. He was a hard worker as he would never sit still. He was very protective of his family. He loved others without expecting anything in return.”

Rudy is preceded in death by his father Edward Robbins Jr.; His brother-in-law Kenny Weldon; His brother-in-law Calvin Malone. He is survived by his wife of 15 years Etta (Love Bug) Robbins; His mother Dorothy Yvonne Robbins; His brothers Randy and Diana Robbins; Ricky and Theresia Robbins; Kenneth and Madelon Robbins; and Carl Robbins. His sister-in-law Faye Weldon (Lil Gnome); His sister-in-law Spankie Malone (Breakfast Maker). His children Natasha and Jason Warner; Chris and Cheyenne Crider; Jean, Robby, Marvin; James and Brandy Hart, Joe and Holly Hart; John and Joanna Hart; Stephanie and Ernie Felan; Grandchildren: Haley (Middle Fart), Amanda, Carter; Jasper; Brittany and David, Brandon; Kevin and Krystal, Ashley and Billy, Cassie, Kayla, Courtney and Kevin, Tyler; Wes and Beth, Kayla and Anthony, Bradley and Marissa; Gage, Alexiz and Charles, Alyza (Monkey Butt), Adrianna, Lil Ernie; Great Grandchildren: Ember; Landon, Jordan, Raylan, Tristin, Avery, Elizabeth, Charlotte, Paislee, Claire, Bailey, Roman, Rayvn-Ann; Devin, Emma, Kadyn, Bradyn, Gavyn, Audrey; Royaltie, Isaac, Isaiah.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. followed by a service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

