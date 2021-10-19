Jack “Jackie” Lamkin Wheeler, Jr., 41, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 16, 2021. He was born on May 29, 1980, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Cheryl Crador West and the late Jack Wheeler. He attended A.M. Barbe High School in Lake Charles.

Jack was very strong in his faith and would often recite scripture with ease.

Jack was a hardworking man and had many interests, some of which included hunting, fishing, skiing, and taking care of his dogs Trigger and Mojo. He was one with nature and loved being out on the lake. One of his fondest memories that he often shared was living on Toledo Bend Lake for many years with Emilie. Jack was fun-loving and lived life to the fullest and when Jack was around it was never a dull moment. He was always laughing and would brighten any room with his energetic presence. Jack was naturally a busy person, he never stopped. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Jack was a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his father Jack; his brother Clint Nash; his paternal grandparents Virginia and Delmar Wheeler; his maternal grandparents Olphey and Rose Crador; his cousins Crystal and Chevis Leger. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his mother Cheryl West and husband E.K. of Carlyss, Louisiana; his siblings Amy LeJeune and husband Michael of Welsh, Louisiana, Jack D. Wheeler and wife Erika of Kansas City, Kansas; his beloved nieces and nephew Hannah Petroski, Hunter LeJeune both of Welsh, Louisiana, and Jeanne Marie Whatley and husband Collin of Lake Charles, Louisiana; numerous aunts and uncles; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Jack’s life will begin at Noon, on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Amy’s home at 13396 Hill Rd, Welsh, Louisiana 70591.

The family requests that those who attend please dress casually.

Condolences can be shared online with the family

