Gregory Lee Church, 64, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021. He was born on Saturday, April 6, 1957, in Owosso, Michigan. Gregory was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Beryl Church.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Robin Church; sons, Jeremy Church and wife Heather, Jason Church and wife Jenni, and Justin Church and wife Heather; mother, Betty Church; brother, Tim Church and wife Tammy; sisters, Joan Church, and Jen Herring and husband Fred; grandchildren, Arianna, Isabella, Caleb, Jason, Jr., Austin , Johannah, Emma, Josiah, Annamae, Olivia, Alexander, Isaac, Lawson, Owen, and Sybil Church; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Gregory will be held at East River Baptist Church on October 23, 2021, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 pm. Interment will take place at Rosewood Funeral Home in Porter.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gregory Lee Church, please visit our floral store.

