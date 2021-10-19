Pamela “Pamaw” Jean Whitten, 65, of Dayton, passed away in Baytown on October 17, 2021. Pamela was born October 21,1955, in Houston to parents, Tommy Melvin Havard and Geneva Ann Morgan.

Formally from Sheldon, Pamela moved to Dayton in the 90’s. She attended The Little Country Church. One of her favorite shows to watch is Wheel of Fortune. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Ann Havard, and sister, Robin Kay Havard.

Pamela leaves behind to cherish her memory children, Glen Smith and wife Amanda, Donna Maddy and husband John; grandchildren, Layla Briones, Jamie Maddy, Jacie Maddy, Jason Maddy, and Glen Smith, Jr.; sister Terry Spears, also numerous nieces, nephews, other friends, and relatives.

Services for Pamela will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, with Pastor Jerry Hovator officiating at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 12 noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

