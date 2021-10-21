Liberty County man arrested on stolen vehicle charge in Harris County

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman’s office is reporting the arrest of a Liberty County man on a charge of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. The driver is identified as Joseph Nunan, 38.

Nunan’s arrest took place on Oct. 20, 2021, when a Pct. 4 corporal conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 7500 block of FM 1960.

“During the course of the traffic stop, it was discovered that the vehicle displayed a fictitious license plate and that the vehicle was reported as stolen,” according to a statement from the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

After his arrest, Nunan was booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $2,500 out of the 230th State District Court in Harris County.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

