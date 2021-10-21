Two suspects arrested for ATV stolen in Splendora

Deputies from Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office on Oct. 20 arrested two local males for their suspected involvement in a stolen side-by-side.

The 2017 Can-Am Defender was reported stolen from Creekside Off-Road Ranch in Splendora this past weekend. It was removed from the owner’s trailer sometime early Sunday morning.

After sifting through dozens of online tips, and extensively searching multiple areas, PCT 4 Detectives discovered the side-by-side on a property off Royal Coach Ln. in New Caney Wednesday evening. The vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner.

Evidence gathered throughout the investigation led deputies to two suspects, Mason Young, 21, of Splendora, and Brice Karalis, 19, of New Caney. They were located and questioned a short time later. Both were arrested and charged with Felony Theft.

“Sometimes it takes multiple resources from an agency and community to help solve a crime,” said Constable Hayden. “I would encourage the citizens of PCT 4 to utilize the tips section we have available to you on our website [https://www.mcco4.org/anonymous-tip], which helps us serve you more efficiently.”

