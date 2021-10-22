Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 20, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 20, 2021:

  • Etheridge, Chad Eric – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wickliff, Blake Mims – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Paige, Michael Gregory – Assault
  • Cardozo, Donna Michelle – Public Intoxication
  • Zomant, Zachary Aaron – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Kennedy, Edward Allen – Hold for Brazoria County-Theft (three counts), Hold for Brazoria County-Theft of Service and Theft-Aggravated (two counts)
  • Young, Dusty Allen – Burglary of a Building, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Williams, Tyler Lance – Bench Warrant
