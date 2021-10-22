Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 20, 2021:

Etheridge, Chad Eric – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wickliff, Blake Mims – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Paige, Michael Gregory – Assault

Cardozo, Donna Michelle – Public Intoxication

Zomant, Zachary Aaron – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Kennedy, Edward Allen – Hold for Brazoria County-Theft (three counts), Hold for Brazoria County-Theft of Service and Theft-Aggravated (two counts)

Young, Dusty Allen – Burglary of a Building, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Williams, Tyler Lance – Bench Warrant

