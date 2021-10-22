Mattie Roberta (Jasper) Burchfield, 97, of Leakey, Texas, passed away from natural causes at her home in Real County on September 27, 2021. Known as “Roberta” to her friends and “Nanny” to her family, Roberta was born on October 8, 1923, in Cleveland, Texas to Mattie and Robert Jasper at their family home a few miles outside of town. During a recent birthday celebration, she said her earliest memory was when her family moved to town (Cleveland) when she was about three years old. She remembered her family’s possessions being carried in a horse drawn wagon. She also recalled the family car, a Model T. During her high school years, Roberta was captain of the basketball team, and participated on the debate team. Roberta’s first job after high school was working in Farmers State Bank, which earned her five dollars a week. She also worked in the library and as a telephone operator. She left Cleveland to get married to Mitchel Talmadge Burchfield who was stationed at a naval base in San Diego, CA. While living in San Diego, California 1943-1945, Roberta remembered rationing during World War II and the tickets needed to buy milk, sugar, flour, and other basic items. During the second move to Jacksonville, Florida (1959-1963), Roberta lived through the Cuban Missile Crisis. She remembered having the trunk of the car packed with food and supplies, ready to head for Texas with their four children if her husband, Talmadge, now an officer in the Navy, gave the word.

Spending 30 years as a “Navy Wife,” Roberta lived in nine different states at over 14 separate locations. She frequently worked as a librarian on the naval bases where her husband was stationed. She was an active member of every community she lived in and was a wonderful mother to her four children. While living in Kingsville, Texas, Roberta and Talmadge bought some land on the Frio River in Real County near Leakey, Texas in 1969. Talmadge passed away in 1973 from cancer and Roberta built a house on the property in 1974. She loved living in the country and enjoyed community activities, playing bridge with her friends, and hosting frequent visits from her growing family and relatives. She was a member of several organizations, including Leakey United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the American Revolution, Real County Historical Museum, Real County Public Library, and EMS volunteers, often serving in leadership positions. She passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded and cared for by her four children. Her oldest daughter, Ritty, was privileged to spend the last two years living with her during the Covid Pandemic.

The family thanks the staff of Uvalde Hospice for helping care for Roberta during her final months. Also, a special thanks to Grace Hargrave who supported and provided loving care for Roberta and family members during the last months, and to Hermelinda Bingham who also provided excellent care for Roberta during a period of several years.

She is survived by her four children,

Ritty Ann Burchfield – Leakey, Texas; Cynthia Rose Bell and husband Denis – Blairsville, Georgia; Mattie Jeanette Parr and husband Mike – Austin, Texas; and Mitchel Talmadge Burchfield, Jr. and wife Jan – Uvalde, Texas.

Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren:

Sarah Ethridge and her daughter Emerson; Jessica Edwards and her son Jaxon – Austin, Texas; Justin Bell and wife Tracy Scharbach – Seattle, Washington; Madison Bell and husband Blake Tanase and their good friend Lindsey Pittman – Houston, Texas; Erin and husband Fredrick Hostetler, his son Rick Hostetler and grandsons Freddy and Finley Hostetler; David Burchfield – Uvalde, Texas; Ann Burchfield and her husband Laszlo Frazer – Mount Airy, Georgia.

Her large, extended family and many friends will miss Roberta.

Family members who preceded her in death include her husband, Mitchel Talmadge Burchfield, Sr. and her sisters Alpha (Jasper) Lowe – Cleveland, Texas, Audrey (Jasper) Smith – Leakey, Texas, and Robbie (Jasper) Vickery – Junction, Texas.

Services are pending. Donations in her name can be made to any of the following: Leakey EMS, Leakey United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #18, Uvalde Hospice, Real County Friends of the Library, or Real County Historical Museum.

