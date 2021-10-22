Marion Vester Lentz, 93, of Channelview, Texas passed away October 21, 2021 in Baytown, Texas. Marion was born February 18, 1928 in Savage, Mississippi to parents Marion Webster Lentz and Willie Elizabeth Robinson.

Mr. Lentz had been a resident of Booneville, Mississippi for 24 years and had previously lived in Pearl, Mississippi. He was a member of the Gaston Baptist Church in Booneville.

Marion was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Dolly Morrow Lentz, his wife, Earlene Lentz; his stepchildren, Tommy Soelman and Steve Soleman; sister, Elizabeth Lindsey; stepdaughter-in-law, Diane Rowsey and son-in-law, Mickey Bradshaw.

He is survived by his children, David Lentz and wife Connie, Beverly Felder and companion Stacey Scott, Karen Bradshaw, Janie Boleyn and husband Phillip; stepchildren, Valerie Keener and husband Kenneth, Jackie Rowsey and wife Holly, Danny Rowsey; grandchildren, Randy Vanlandingham, Karissa Fields, Phillip Boleyn, II and wife Dana, Michael Lentz and wife Tiffany, Brandon Boleyn and wife Kayla, Angela Rodbumrung and husband Jason; 12 great-grandchildren, Damon, Michael, Camron, Jeremy, Sidney, Joshua, Makayla, Logan, Heaven, Austin, Mackenzie and Estalee; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Mr. Lentz will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton, Texas. Pastor Donald Brorsen will be officiating. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 25, 2021 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, Mississippi.

