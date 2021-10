The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place around 6:25 p.m. Friday night, Oct. 22, on the 3300 block of Fostoria Tram Road in Cleveland.

According to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, a 59-year-old male shot and killed his mother before turning the gun on himself.

As of late Friday, SJC deputies were still on the scene of the investigation.

Capers said no more information will be available until Monday.

