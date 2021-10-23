Janet Collins Adams, age 67 of Willis, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021. She was born December 9, 1953 in Conroe, Texas to parents “Neal” and Lilla Verne Collins who preceded her in death along with her grandparents, “Buck” and Iva Lee Daw; brother, Danny Collins; uncle, Richard Daw; cousin, Brenda Daw Guynes; and boyfriend, Jeffry Humphrey.

Survivors include her nephew, Damon Collins and wife Amy and their children, Madison, Daylon, and Alex; cousins, Tina Daw Moran, Terrie Daw Lane, Douglas, Mike, and Jason Guynes.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

