Kenneth James “Jay” Young Jr., 42, of Raywood, Tx passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Young was born April 15, 1979, in Houston, Tx to the late Kenneth James Young Sr. and Fred Dee Joyce Meche. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Young is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth James Young Sr. and Fred Dee Joyce Meche. Those left to cherish his memory are his stepfather, Jerry Meche of Devers, Tx; brothers, Louis Armstrong and Kristina of Montgomery, TX, Frank James and wife Mary Ann of Wylie, TX, Stephen Meche and wife Vanessa of Beaumont, Tx, and Aubrey Meche and wife Sade of Waco, TX; sisters, Nicki Sthram and husband Keith of Liberty, TX and Jennifer Sanders and husband Chris of Batson, Tx; and a host of loving family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, October 25, 2021, from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. with cremation to follow.

