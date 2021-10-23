Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 21, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 21, 2021:

  • Turner, Jason James – Bond Forfeiture-Violations of Conditions-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Cooper, Ronnie James – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rose, David Scott – Bench Warrant
  • Brooks, William Ray – Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rich, Eli Blake – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Ramirez, Nicolas – Illegal Dumping
  • Kimbrell, Robert Lee II – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
