Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 21, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 21, 2021:

Turner, Jason James – Bond Forfeiture-Violations of Conditions-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Cooper, Ronnie James – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rose, David Scott – Bench Warrant

Brooks, William Ray – Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rich, Eli Blake – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Ramirez, Nicolas – Illegal Dumping

Kimbrell, Robert Lee II – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Brooks, William Ray

Cooper, Ronnie James

Kimbrell, Robert Lee II

Ramirez, Nicolas

Rich, Eli Blake

Rose, David Scott

Turner, Jason James

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

