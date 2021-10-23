Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 21, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 21, 2021:
- Turner, Jason James – Bond Forfeiture-Violations of Conditions-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Cooper, Ronnie James – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Rose, David Scott – Bench Warrant
- Brooks, William Ray – Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Rich, Eli Blake – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Ramirez, Nicolas – Illegal Dumping
- Kimbrell, Robert Lee II – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence