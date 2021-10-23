Buyers break records at TVE livestock auction

Following Saturday night’s rodeo, another Trinity Valley Exposition Rodeo and Fair will be in the history books, along with a record-breaking livestock auction that brought in $793,744 for local youths. The premium sale and freezer sale were held Friday, Oct. 22, in the TVE arena in Liberty.
Despite it being a post-pandemic year, bidders did not disappoint the hundreds of local youths who raised livestock and created projects for this year’s county fair.
The premium sale alone had 139 items with the top bids going to Hayden Coleman of Plum Grove 4-H and MaKenna Furlow of Hardin FFA. Coleman’s Grand Champion Market Steer sold to the Tommy Watts Group while Furlow’s Grand Champion AOB Commercial Heifer sold for $17,000 to her grandfather’s Furlow Ranch.
Here’s a list of top 25 grand and reserve champions, along with the winning bid and bidder:
- GRAND CHAMPION MARKET STEER: Hayden Coleman of Plum Grove 4-H, $17,000, the Tommy Watts Group
- RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET STEER: Ty Tinkle of Hardin FFA, $8,500, Community Toyota
- GRAND CHAMPION AMERICAN COMMERCIAL HEIFER: Nate Stoesser of Liberty Junior FFA, $14,000 to Twin County Air Service
- RESERVE CHAMPION AMERICAN COMMERCIAL HEIFER: Cameron Ripkowski of Dayton 4-H, $6,500 to Trophy Gallery
- GRAND CHAMPION AOB COMMERCIAL HEIFER: MaKenna Furlow of Hardin FFA, $17,000 to Furlow Ranch
- RESERVE CHAMPION AOB COMMERCIAL HEIFER: Emma Claire Wiggins of Liberty Junior FFA, $5,000, to Colony Ridge
- GRAND CHAMPION MARKET SWINE: Brooke Poole of Barbers Hill 4-H, $7,500 to A&H Services
- RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET SWINE: Porter Simeon of Liberty Junior FFA, $7,499 to Community Bank of Texas
- GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT: Dustin Poole of Barbers Hill 4-H, $4,000, to Colony Ridge
- RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET GOAT: Maggie Stephenson of Anahuac FFA, $4,000 to Baret Stephenson Farm Bureau and Dayton Leasing
- GRAND CHAMPION MARKET BROILER: Avery Philley of Dayton 4-H, $5,500 to Crossroads Dodge
- RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET BROILER: Isaac Parham of Barbers Hill 4-H, $3,250 to Colony Ridge
- GRAND CHAMPION MARKET RABBIT: Lacey Tinney of Hardin FFA, $4,000 to the Tommy Watts Group
- RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET RABBIT: Savannah Ballinger of Dayton 4-H, $3,500 to Chachere Veterinary Clinic
- GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB: Breely Buffamonte of Dayton FFA, $7,750 to A&H Services and the Tommy Watts Group
- RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET LAMB: Dustin Poole of Barbers Hill 4-H, $3,500 to Colony Ridge
- GRAND CHAMPION DECORATED CAKE: Cameron Ripkowski of Dayton 4-H, $3,500 to Colony Ridge
- GRAND CHAMPION FOOD: Beth Lambert of Tarkington FFA, $3,250 to the Tommy Watts Group
- GRAND CHAMPION PIE: Alexis Roy of Mid Chambers County 4-H, $3,000 to Capital Farm Credit
- GRAND CHAMPION BREAD: Lillian Worthy of Hardin FFA, $4,000 to Hanco and Dayton Leasing
- GRAND CHAMPION FINE ARTS PROJECT: Preslee Brooks of Plum Grove 4-H, $3,500 to Wowco
- GRAND CHAMPION HANDICRAFT/FLORICULTURE PROJECT: Matthew Hughes of Hardin 4-H, $2,750 to Connie Campbell Farm
- GRAND CHAMPION FOLIAGE PLANT: Cameron Ripkowski of Dayton 4-H, $2,500 to Colony Ridge
- GRAND CHAMPION COLORED PLANT: Kara Tousha of Liberty FFA, $4,000 to the Tommy Watts Group
- GRAND CHAMPION MIXTURE PLANT: Emma Brett of Hardin FFA, $4,250 to John Brett