LeNormand crowned Miss TVE Rodeo Queen

A new Miss TVE Rodeo Queen was crowned at the start of the Trinity Valley Exposition rodeo on Saturday, Oct. 23. Saige LeNormand, the 16-year-old daughter of Thad and Stacy LeNormand, and a junior at Hardin High School, is the new queen. For the win, she received a sash, crown, trophy saddle and other prizes provided by generous donors.

LeNormand succeeds the outgoing queen, Maci Collins, a 2021 graduate of Hardin High School. LeNormand also was recognized for winning the horsemanship and photogenic portions of the contest.

The first runner-up is Meredeth Ashley, 16, a junior at Anahuac High School and the daughter of Bernadette and Larry Ashley. Ashley also won best speech in the contest, earning her the Kim Green Stephenson Scholarship. As first runner-up, she also received a Shea Michelle buckle, spur straps and other miscellaneous prizes.

Two other young ladies competed in the contest – Maddy Edwards, 14, a freshman at Dayton High School, and Shai Burgess, 16, a senior at Hardin High School.

Competing in this year’s Miss TVE Rodeo Queen were (left to right) Maddy Edwards, Meredeth Ashley, Saige LeNormand and Shai Burgess. The queen was announced during the TVE rodeo on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Meredeth Ashley (left) is the winner of the speech portion of the Miss TVE Rodeo Queen contest. For the win, she received a scholarship and plaque in honor of Kim Green Stephenson. Presenting the plaque is outgoing Miss TVE Rodeo Queen Maci Collins.

Saige LeNormand (center) was crowned Miss TVE Rodeo Queen during the rodeo on Saturday, Oct. 23, in Liberty. Pictured with her are Gary Lott, TVE president, and the outgoing Miss TVE Rodeo Queen Maci Collins.

