Terry Gene Huckaby, 73 of Dayton passed away October 16, 2021 in Liberty, Texas. Mr. Huckaby was born June 3, 1948 in Carthage, Arkansas to parents, Marion Huckaby and Mary Keith Huckaby.

He had lived in the Liberty County area for many years. Terry previously lived in Rockport where he ran his own successful crabbing company and boat. He was a truck driver most of his adult life with is daughter by his side. They were known as “Big Zipper & Little Zipper”. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Terry enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and mowing. He loved animals, especially his dogs. He never met a stranger, and was well known for helping anyone he could.

Terry leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 44 years, Jeanne Huckaby; his daughter, Angie Murphy and husband Michael; grandchildren, Alaura “Twetty Bird” Ellis and husband Cody, Hunter (Bubba) Cochran and wife Phoebe; great-grandchildren, Kailynn Ellis, Landen Ellis, Cason Ellis; sister, Francis Nichols and half sister, Darla Hidleberg; nieces and nephews, Laticia Huckbay, Monica Detuncq and husband Bob, Melinda Meeks, Michelle Bonner and Tim Huckaby and wife Angie, Stephaine Atteberry and husband Paul, Nicky Ward and husband Jaben; numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service and military honors for Mr. Huckaby will be 4:00 p.m., Friday, October 29, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. till service time at 4:00 p.m.

