Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 22, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 22, 2021:

Brzowski, Manley – Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Bond Forfeiture-Resisting Arrest, Bond Forfeiture-Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information and Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Mischief

Lennon, Tyler Duffy – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear-Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person (two counts)

Doggett, David Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cox, Rhodney Charles Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Trespass

