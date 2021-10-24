Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 22, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 22, 2021:

  • Brzowski, Manley – Bond Forfeiture-Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Bond Forfeiture-Resisting Arrest, Bond Forfeiture-Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information and Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Mischief
  • Lennon, Tyler Duffy – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear-Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person (two counts)
  • Doggett, David Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cox, Rhodney Charles Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Trespass
  • Brzowski, Manley
  • Cox, Rhodney Charles Jr.
  • Doggett, David Lee
  • Lennon, Tyler Duffy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.