Hardin HS hosting Trunk or Treat Monday evening

Hardin High School Student Council is hosting its Fourth Annual Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Hardin Elementary parking lot. The event originally was slated to be held at the high school but was moved to the elementary to accommodate more people, according to Amanda Key, student council advisor.

The Student Council has spent the last three months preparing, organizing, collecting and coordinating for this year’s event.

“This event is bigger and better than the previous years. Students have visited businesses asking for monetary or candy donations, or getting them to participate by providing a trunk,” Key said.

This year’s event will include 41 trunks, petting zoo, face painting, train, dunking booth, bounce house, basketball throw, corn maze and more, she added.

This event is free to the public and the community is encouraged to attend.

Hardin students donned Dalmatian costumes for the 2019 Trunk or Treat event.











