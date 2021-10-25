Richard Ronald “Rick” Lum, age 66 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, October 22, 2021. He was born October 31, 1954, in Cleveland, Texas to parents Richard Ray Lum and Mary Louise Johnson Lum. He is preceded in death by his father, Richrd Lum, and his grandparents, S.E. and Nellie Lum.

Rick was a lifelong resident of Cleveland. He owned and ran Lum’s Custom Paint until his retirement 4 years ago. Rick loved the outdoors, especially hunting. He graduated from Sam Houston High School in Houston. Rick will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Louise Lum; daughter, Lisa Marie Bulanek and husband Lance; sons, James Seidel and wife Gina, and Daniel Hearn; brother, John Michael Lum and wife Carol; sisters, Theresa Cain and husband Randy, and Gloria Cain and husband Raymond; grandchildren, Wyatt Nieves, Luke Stinson, Maggie Allday, Britani Adkison and husband Joshua, Keirston Hopkins and husband Bradley, Kolby Seidel, Kaydence Hearn, and Paisley Hearn; great-grandchildren, Lila Adkison, Lana Adkison, James Daniel Hopkins, and Paisley Hopkins; numerous nephews, nieces, as well as other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Lum’s Garden of Memories, Cleveland, Texas

