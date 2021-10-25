Sharon Gail McGinnis, 69, of Liberty, Tx passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. Mrs. McGinnis was born October 24, 1951, to Elton Duff and Mildred Burch in Liberty, Tx. She enjoyed shopping, holidays, family gatherings, and cooking. She loved gospel music and singing. She also enjoyed four-wheeling, boat riding, and vacationing. Mrs. McGinnis will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. McGinnis is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John E. McGinnis; and her brother, Jerry Duff Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Joey McGinnis and wife Markie of Liberty, TX, and Toby McGinnis Sr. of Liberty, TX; daughter, Dody McGinnis Porter of Liberty, TX; brothers, Billy Duff Sr. and wife Mary of Liberty, TX and Terry Duff Sr. and wife Gladys of Liberty, TX; grandchildren, Toby McGinnis Jr. and wife Cayla, Destiny McGinnis, Haley McGinnis, JO Lynn McGinnis, Hunter McGinnis, Martie McGinnis, and Madison McGinnis; great-grandchildren, Sawyer McGinnis and Laycen Dowdy; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M.. at Faith & Family Chapel in Batson, TX with Pastor Joann Wyant officiating. Interment to follow at Palms Memorial Park & Cemetery in Dayton, TX. A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Faith & Family Chapel.

Honoring Mrs. McGinnis as pallbearers are Joey McGinnis, Toby McGinnis Jr., Ronald Duff, Michael Dombrose, Hunter McGinnis, and Tyler Strahan. Honorary pallbearers will be Toby McGinnis Sr. and Craig Porter.

