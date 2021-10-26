Debra Gail Haywood Crouch, 64, of Pasadena, Texas passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 23, 2021. Debra was born on October 24, 1956, in Pasadena, Texas to Lynn Haywood and Aileen Haywood. She celebrated her birthday in the arms of Jesus.

This was her second battle with breast cancer, and she fought a hard battle both times. She was extraordinarily strong and courageous, and never met a stranger. She had numerous hobbies and loved anything that involved family and friends; including shopping, crafting, garage sales, road trips, and anything that she thought could help someone else. She would give you the shirt off her back if she thought you needed it. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas when all the family was together. She was lovingly known as Gigi to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her kids, but the grandkids were loved beyond measure. Debra was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by many people.

Debra was preceded in death by her mother, Aileen Haywood, father, Lynn Haywood and wife Elsie, and brother Kenoth Haywood. Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Michael Haywood of Pasadena, TX; sister, Susan Haywood of Pasadena, TX; children, John Locke and wife Rachel of Timpson, TX, Michelle Vause and husband Daniel of Cleveland, TX; Bobby Locke and wife Jennifer of Baytown, TX; grandchildren, Mercedes Locke of Timpson, TX, Jessica Locke and boyfriend, Derek Simpson of Gary, TX, Zane Locke and girlfriend, Savannah Cameron of Carthage, TX, Quinton Vause of Cleveland, TX, Olivia and Jackson Locke of Baytown, TX; great-grandchildren, Niam and Sebastian Campbell of Timpson, TX and Emory Gomez of Gary, TX; and many extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, beginning with visitation at 12:30 pm and funeral service at 2:00 pm at Rosewood Funeral Home in Pasadena, TX

