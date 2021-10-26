Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 24, 2021:

  • Smith, Wanda Sellers – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Johnson, Karyn Arlesia – Hold for Jefferson County-Tampering With Physical Evidence and Hold for Jefferson County-Failure to Identify/Giving False Information
  • Gilbert, Thomas – Public Intoxication
  • Butler, Randall Harrison – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana
  • Yeager, Jacob Allen – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
