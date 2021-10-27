Robbie Louise Innerarity Linares, 60, of Anahuac, went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2021 after a short illness. She was born November 4, 1960, in Houston, Texas to Robert Glenn and Darlene Innerarity. Robbie graduated from Anahuac High School in 1979.

Robbie was married to Chester Wayne Linares who was the love of her life for 34 years until his death in 2018. Robbie had a contagious laugh and smile, who also found friendships wherever she went. She was always willing to help others no matter how little or how much she had. She was also passionate about her education, working several years to obtain her Master’s Degree from Lamar University in 2007. She retired from Anahuac ISD after over 2 decades of service.

The one thing that Robbie loved more than her friends was her family, especially her two sons, Glenn Innerarity and Jaime Linares. She enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was ecstatic when she learned her sons married resulting in blended families that greatly increased the number of grandchildren.

Robbie is preceded in death by her father, Robert Glenn Innerarity of Palestine, her brother Scott Noel Innerarity of Palestine and her husband Chester Wayne Linares of Anahuac.

Robbie is survived by her son Glenn Innerarity and wife Melissa of Anahuac and son Jaime Linares of Anahuac; mother Darlene Caskey Innerarity of Anahuac; sister Lisa Lincoln and husband Carl of Tennessee Colony; and brother in-law Johnny Linares of Baytown.

Robbie is also survived by her grandchildren, Amber Gee and husband Ethan of Caldwell; Tiffany Finnex and husband Trey of Anahuac, Connie Newnham of Anahuac, Kaitelynn Torres and husband Alex of North Pole, AK; Kimberly Innerarity of North Pole, AK, Cheyann Coonrod-Linares of AR, Emily Innerarity of Anahuac, Glenn Innerarity Jr. of Anahuac, and Jaime Linares II of Wallisville. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren as well as numerous other family members.

A viewing will be held on October 28, 2021 from 2pm-6pm at Sterling Funeral Home in Anahuac. A funeral will be held on October 29, 2021 at 10am at Sterling Funeral Home in Anahuac with interment to be held immediately after at Anahuac Cemetery.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers Willis Cormier, Steve White, Rene Padilla, Miguel Torres, T-John Borne and Guy Broussard. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Innerarity, Jaime Linares, Carl Lincoln, Bill Caskey, and James Griffin.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Robbie’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

