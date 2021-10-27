Cathy Marie Waddell, 70, of Willis, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Cathy loved the Lord and had an unwavering faith in His resurrection. She was born on Thursday, August 23, 1951, in Houston, Texas to Horace Joe Couch and Joyce Elaine (Bachman) Couch, both of whom have preceded her in death. Cathy was also preceded in death by her brother, Gary Wayne Couch, and sister, Billie Jo Couch. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 52 years, Bryant Waddell; two children, Cindy Viands and husband Phillip, and Brack Waddell; daughter-in-law, Jessica Waddell; brother, Clyde Couch; sisters, Linda Holguin, and Debbie Couch-Roberts and husband Daniel; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Phillip Anthony, Rebekah, Brack Michael, and Avery; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A memorial service for Cathy will be held on November 7, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Conroe Seventh Day Adventist Church.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

