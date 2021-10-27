Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 25, 2021:

Harris, Nathaniel Jerome – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Anson, Bruce Lonnie II – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Murodjon, Islomovich Negmatov – Failure to Identify

Davis, Rossy Anderson – Bond Forfeiture-Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Grisham, Andrew Lynn – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Sanchez, Rony – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Key, Laci – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Brown, Jarius Andrew – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Cline, Dylan Trey – Motion to Revoke-Assault/Family Violence and Motion to Revoke-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Stark, Barbara Ellen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Briseno, Victor Omar – Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief

