Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 25, 2021:
- Harris, Nathaniel Jerome – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Anson, Bruce Lonnie II – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Murodjon, Islomovich Negmatov – Failure to Identify
- Davis, Rossy Anderson – Bond Forfeiture-Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
- Grisham, Andrew Lynn – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Sanchez, Rony – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Key, Laci – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Brown, Jarius Andrew – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Cline, Dylan Trey – Motion to Revoke-Assault/Family Violence and Motion to Revoke-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Stark, Barbara Ellen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Briseno, Victor Omar – Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief