Cleveland HS welders earn scholarships

By
Bluebonnet News
-
William Guerrero, Brock Senger and Hector Guzman

Students in Cleveland High School’s award-winning Welding Program competed at their second welding event last Saturday, Oct. 16 in College Station.

A total of 21 students attended this competition and competed in different levels ranging from 1F, 2F and 2G, Underwater Welding and Tool ID Quiz with the following results:

Scholarships Awarded

  • Ashley Kirkland – $500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $ 500.00 Lincoln Tech
  • Brock Senger – $500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $ 500.00 Lincoln Tech
  • William Guerrero – $500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $ 500.00 Lincoln Tech
  • Hector Guzman – $500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $ 500.00 Lincoln Tech
  • Jose Gonzalez – $1,500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $1,000.00 From Elite Welding
  • Ramiro Carranza – $1,500.00 Scholarship Ocean Corp.

Level I Results

  • David Cardenas – 4th Place, Received AWS Certification
  • Bryan Ramirez – 6th Place, Received AWS Certification
  • David Cardenes and Bryan Ramirez
  • William Guerrero, Brock Senger and Hector Guzman
  • Ashley Kirkland, Ramiro Carranza and Jose Gonzalez

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.