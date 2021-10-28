Cleveland HS welders earn scholarships

Students in Cleveland High School’s award-winning Welding Program competed at their second welding event last Saturday, Oct. 16 in College Station.
A total of 21 students attended this competition and competed in different levels ranging from 1F, 2F and 2G, Underwater Welding and Tool ID Quiz with the following results:
Scholarships Awarded
- Ashley Kirkland – $500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $ 500.00 Lincoln Tech
- Brock Senger – $500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $ 500.00 Lincoln Tech
- William Guerrero – $500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $ 500.00 Lincoln Tech
- Hector Guzman – $500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $ 500.00 Lincoln Tech
- Jose Gonzalez – $1,500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $1,000.00 From Elite Welding
- Ramiro Carranza – $1,500.00 Scholarship Ocean Corp.
Level I Results
- David Cardenas – 4th Place, Received AWS Certification
- Bryan Ramirez – 6th Place, Received AWS Certification