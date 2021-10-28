Cleveland HS welders earn scholarships

Students in Cleveland High School’s award-winning Welding Program competed at their second welding event last Saturday, Oct. 16 in College Station.

A total of 21 students attended this competition and competed in different levels ranging from 1F, 2F and 2G, Underwater Welding and Tool ID Quiz with the following results:

Scholarships Awarded

Ashley Kirkland – $500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $ 500.00 Lincoln Tech

Brock Senger – $500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $ 500.00 Lincoln Tech

William Guerrero – $500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $ 500.00 Lincoln Tech

Hector Guzman – $500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $ 500.00 Lincoln Tech

Jose Gonzalez – $1,500.00 Scholarship from Ocean Corp. and $1,000.00 From Elite Welding

Ramiro Carranza – $1,500.00 Scholarship Ocean Corp.

Level I Results

David Cardenas – 4 th Place, Received AWS Certification

Place, Received AWS Certification Bryan Ramirez – 6th Place, Received AWS Certification

David Cardenes and Bryan Ramirez

William Guerrero, Brock Senger and Hector Guzman

Ashley Kirkland, Ramiro Carranza and Jose Gonzalez

