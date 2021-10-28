Fundraiser planned Friday for injured Liberty County deputy

When Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Willie Davie was recently injured while working an off-duty extra job, Liberty High School’s Law Enforcement and Corrections class under the able tutelage of Coach Terry Higginbotham immediately knew they wanted to do something to assist the Davie family with the mounting medical expenses that were soon to follow.

With the approximately 70-student class banding together, a fundraiser event has now been scheduled for this week.



Coach Higginbotham and his students are inviting the public to drop by their fund raising event on Friday, Oct. 29, between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brookshire Brothers Grocery in Liberty and for only $10 can enjoy a sausage on a stick with a bun, chips and a drink.

Additionally, at 3 p.m., Mrs. Davie will be on hand to accept a check for the day’s proceeds from the Liberty High Schools students who have put their hearts and souls into this worthy cause.



Much of the motivation behind this effort was well stated by Coach Higginbotham when he said the Liberty High School wants to make sure our students understand service to others always comes first. Anyone with questions regarding this event is ask to call Coach Higginbotham at 713-204-2287.

