Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 26, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 26, 2021:

Ybarra, Julian Demetrio – Driving While Intoxicated

Peeler, Felishia Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

McKinney, Cody Duane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Bond, Lawton Victor – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Theft of Property

Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Criminal Trespass

Whiteley, Tommy Gene – Theft of Service

Elam, Jerry Oneal – Parole Violation

Benoit, Shelby Lee – Public Intoxication

Burnam, Renee Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Anderson, Darius – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Money Laundering (more than $2,500 but less than $30,000)

Randall, Ashley Brooke – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify/Give False Information and Parole Violation

Beard, John Lance – Theft of Property

Bond, John Marshall – Theft

