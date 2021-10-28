Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 26, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 26, 2021:

  • Ybarra, Julian Demetrio – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Peeler, Felishia Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • McKinney, Cody Duane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Bond, Lawton Victor – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Theft of Property
  • Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Criminal Trespass
  • Whiteley, Tommy Gene – Theft of Service
  • Elam, Jerry Oneal – Parole Violation
  • Benoit, Shelby Lee – Public Intoxication
  • Burnam, Renee Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Anderson, Darius – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Money Laundering (more than $2,500 but less than $30,000)
  • Randall, Ashley Brooke – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify/Give False Information and Parole Violation
  • Beard, John Lance – Theft of Property
  • Bond, John Marshall – Theft
  • Abernathy, Joshua Wayne
  • Anderson, Darius
  • Beard, John Lance
  • Benoit, Shelby Lee
  • Bond, John Marshall
  • Bond, Lawton Victor
  • Burnam, Renee Ann
  • Elam, Jerry Oneal
  • McKinney, Cody Duane
  • Peeler, Felishia Marie
  • Randall, Ashley Brooke
  • Whiteley, Tommy Gene
  • Ybarra, Julian Demetrio

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.