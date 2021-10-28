Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 26, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 26, 2021:
- Ybarra, Julian Demetrio – Driving While Intoxicated
- Peeler, Felishia Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- McKinney, Cody Duane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Bond, Lawton Victor – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Theft of Property
- Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Criminal Trespass
- Whiteley, Tommy Gene – Theft of Service
- Elam, Jerry Oneal – Parole Violation
- Benoit, Shelby Lee – Public Intoxication
- Burnam, Renee Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Anderson, Darius – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Money Laundering (more than $2,500 but less than $30,000)
- Randall, Ashley Brooke – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify/Give False Information and Parole Violation
- Beard, John Lance – Theft of Property
- Bond, John Marshall – Theft