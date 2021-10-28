Donna Marie “Blue” Reed, 67, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Monday, October 25, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, November 3, 1953, in Waterbury, Connecticut to Paul Henry Poudrier, Sr. and Mary Ann (Whitcomb) Poudrier, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Donna was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerome David Reed, Sr. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, Donnie Reum and wife Taunya; step-daughter, Nicole Desmond; brothers, Paul Henry Poudrier, Jr., Charles Thomas Poudrier, David Allan Poudrier, and Bro. Chuck Hanley and wife Edna; sister, Patricia Ann Poudrier Paddock; niece, Aleah Senkyrick; nephew, Paul Henry Poudrier, III; special friends, Lynne Plummer and Jan Cochran; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

